NativeCoin (N8V) Trading 326.2% Higher Over Last Week

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 328.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One NativeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0661 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NativeCoin has traded 326.2% higher against the US dollar. NativeCoin has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $97.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NativeCoin alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00204323 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00025429 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.11 or 0.00436058 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00061947 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007772 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

NativeCoin uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “N8VUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NativeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NativeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.