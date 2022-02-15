UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Reaches Market Cap of $5.71 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 15th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $5.71 billion and $7.94 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for $5.98 or 0.00013584 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.89 or 0.00294811 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001006 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000573 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LEOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.