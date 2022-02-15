Brokerages Set General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Target Price at $220.45

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.45.

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 231.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 154,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $2.54 on Thursday, hitting $213.71. 14,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,033. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $161.57 and a 12-month high of $216.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

