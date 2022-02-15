Analysts Set 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) PT at $48.00

2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSVT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. began coverage on 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other 2seventy bio news, COO Nicola Heffron sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $26,192.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $78,185.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,978 shares of company stock worth $175,698 over the last three months.

Shares of TSVT traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.99. 5,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,068. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42. 2seventy bio has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $64.00.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.12) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that 2seventy bio will post -13.59 EPS for the current year.

About 2seventy bio

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

