Analysts Set Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Target Price at $18.75

Shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.

CNTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut Centogene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centogene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, November 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.33. 413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,493. Centogene has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $85.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of -1.80.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.49). Centogene had a negative net margin of 14.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.32%. The company had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Centogene will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Centogene by 1,026.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Centogene in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Centogene in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Centogene by 213.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Centogene in the second quarter worth approximately $195,000.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

