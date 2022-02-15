Short Interest in Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) Decreases By 59.8%

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the January 15th total of 100,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dragon Victory International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Dragon Victory International at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Dragon Victory International alerts:

Shares of LYL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.20. 10,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,374. Dragon Victory International has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.16.

Dragon Victory International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development of reward-based crowdfunding platform. It operates through the following segments: Longyun, Taikexi, and Other. The Longyun segment involves in crowdfunding and incubation business. The Taikexi segment provides auto parts sourcing and logistics services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dragon Victory International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragon Victory International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.