LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Stock Price Up 9.3%

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)’s stock price rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.06 and last traded at $9.03. Approximately 12,535 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 868,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

LFST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFST. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after buying an additional 140,888 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 26,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

About LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

