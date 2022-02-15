PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.00

Shares of PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 43 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.56), with a volume of 2489588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.53).

PTAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.61) target price on shares of PetroTal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.61) price target on shares of PetroTal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of £344.84 million and a PE ratio of 6.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 27.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 21.88.

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the MaraÃ±Ã³n Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

