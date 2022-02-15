NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.32

NexJ Systems Inc. (TSE:NXJ) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 12074 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.53. The stock has a market cap of C$7.65 million and a P/E ratio of 66.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92.
NexJ Systems Company Profile (TSE:NXJ)
See Also
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for NexJ Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexJ Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.