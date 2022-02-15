NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.32

NexJ Systems Inc. (TSE:NXJ) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 12074 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.53. The stock has a market cap of C$7.65 million and a P/E ratio of 66.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92.

NexJ Systems Company Profile

NexJ Systems Inc develops intelligent customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers NexJ CRM for wealth management, private banking, commercial banking, corporate banking, sales, trading and research, and insurance.

