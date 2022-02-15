Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the January 15th total of 137,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,800,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,586,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

NASDAQ MOLN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,353. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75. Molecular Partners has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $32.04.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MOLN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Molecular Partners from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Molecular Partners from CHF 17 to CHF 23 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.