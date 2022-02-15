NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Short Interest Down 41.9% in January

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the January 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in NCS Multistage by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NCS Multistage by 6.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NCS Multistage by 17.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in NCS Multistage during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCSM stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.03 million, a P/E ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 1.84. NCS Multistage has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $47.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Separately, TheStreet raised NCS Multistage from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products and services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. It offers fracturing systems, repeat precision, tracer diagnostics, and well construction. The company was founded by Robert Nipper and Marty Stromquist in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

