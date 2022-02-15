Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) were down 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.81 and last traded at $15.82. Approximately 1,096 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 141,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (NYSE:ACH)
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aluminum Co. of China (ACH)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.