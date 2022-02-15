Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) were down 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.81 and last traded at $15.82. Approximately 1,096 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 141,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 772.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 278,111 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 600.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 151,454 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 407.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 118,134 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 494,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 51,600 shares during the period.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

