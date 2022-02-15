Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

Scorpio Tankers has a dividend payout ratio of 12.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

STNG stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.78. The company had a trading volume of 31,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,146. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $921.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.82. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $24.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. The business had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

