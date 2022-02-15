Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$3.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded up $3.77 on Tuesday, reaching $109.90. The stock had a trading volume of 37,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,164. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $70.05 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

Several brokerages have commented on STX. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Seagate Technology to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.45.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $462,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $721,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,458 shares of company stock worth $1,548,997. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Seagate Technology stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,921 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,985 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $10,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

