Capital International Ltd. CA Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Capital International Ltd. CA reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in American Tower by 51.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 212,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,463,000 after acquiring an additional 54,300 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

NYSE:AMT opened at $234.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.30. The stock has a market cap of $106.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 101.09%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.40.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.