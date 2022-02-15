Baldwin Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.75. 50,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,873,586. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.94. The firm has a market cap of $231.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.19.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

