Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 70,211 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,273 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,211 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.2% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $47,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,795 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,773. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $218.47. 233,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,491,898. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.78 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $310.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

