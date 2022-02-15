Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,554,346 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 88,422 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.9% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Apple were worth $361,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in Apple by 1.4% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.18. 1,442,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,375,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.74 and a 200-day moving average of $157.93. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

