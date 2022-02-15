MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 24,000 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,344,000. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.0% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in Mastercard by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,117,448 shares of company stock valued at $392,409,626 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MA traded up $7.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $381.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,527,693. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $363.21 and a 200 day moving average of $354.30. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.37%.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.24.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

