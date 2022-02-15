Blue Edge Capital LLC Sells 6 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Blue Edge Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,152.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,225.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,338.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,367 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

