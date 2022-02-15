Baldwin Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 0.9% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $987.21.

BLK traded up $16.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $776.51. 4,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,159. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $864.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $892.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.18 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

