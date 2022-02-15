$5.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to announce sales of $5.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.64 billion and the lowest is $5.57 billion. Union Pacific posted sales of $5.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year sales of $23.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.39 billion to $23.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $24.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.16 billion to $25.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $4.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.65. 10,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,317. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $256.11. The company has a market cap of $157.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,442,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,913,647,000 after purchasing an additional 108,959 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,785,441,000 after purchasing an additional 560,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,616,574,000 after purchasing an additional 170,623 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after acquiring an additional 937,191 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,562,899,000 after buying an additional 302,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

