Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Given New €7.30 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €7.00 ($7.95) to €7.30 ($8.30) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

Shares of BBVA traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $6.69. 176,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,647. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $7.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 467.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,689,000 after acquiring an additional 171,807 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1,541.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 953,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

