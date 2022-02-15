Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) and FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) and FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grove and FitLife Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grove $24.09 million 2.59 $2.98 million N/A N/A FitLife Brands $21.74 million 2.88 $8.71 million $2.15 6.40

FitLife Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grove.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Grove and FitLife Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grove 0 0 0 0 N/A FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Grove shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.1% of FitLife Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Grove and FitLife Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grove N/A N/A N/A FitLife Brands 37.31% 39.94% 30.18%

Summary

FitLife Brands beats Grove on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grove Company Profile

Grove, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors. It also operates annual tradeshow related to the CBD industry in the United States. Grove, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

FitLife Brands Company Profile

FitLife Brands, Inc. engages in the provision of nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers. Its brands include PMD Sports, iSatori, NDS Nutrition, Metis Nutrition, SirenLabs, BioGenetic Laboratories, Energize, and Core Active. The company was founded by Scott D. Landow on July 26, 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

