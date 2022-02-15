Zacks: Brokerages Expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to Post $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to post $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.89. Power Integrations posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Power Integrations.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

POWI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $88,808.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,683 shares of company stock worth $2,263,680 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded up $4.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,269. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.76. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $110.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.29%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power Integrations (POWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.