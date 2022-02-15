BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.85. BorgWarner posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 10.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in BorgWarner by 436.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 107,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 87,116 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.23. 149,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,269. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.12%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

