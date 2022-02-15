Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the January 15th total of 99,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 318.5 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELMUF. Barclays cut shares of Elisa Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elisa Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Elisa Oyj alerts:

Elisa Oyj stock remained flat at $$59.47 during trading hours on Tuesday. 8 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462. Elisa Oyj has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $65.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.31.

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications, information and communications technology, and online services. It operates through the Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The Consumer Customers segment includes telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscriptions with supplementary digital services, cable-television subscriptions, Elisa Viihde entertainment service, and Elisa Kirja e-reading service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.