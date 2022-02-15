Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHF) Short Interest Down 53.7% in January

Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the January 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, Erste Group lowered shares of Eurocash from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Eurocash alerts:

Shares of Eurocash stock remained flat at $$4.05 on Tuesday. Eurocash has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $6.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05.

Eurocash SA distributes fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets, grocery stores, and specialized grocery stores; and kiosks, retail outlets, and convenience stores at petrol stations, restaurants, hotels, cafeterias, and catering outlets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.