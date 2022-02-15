Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the January 15th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 270.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DPZUF remained flat at $$75.23 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.00. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52 week low of $68.65 and a 52 week high of $109.15.
