Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the January 15th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 270.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPZUF remained flat at $$75.23 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.00. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52 week low of $68.65 and a 52 week high of $109.15.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

