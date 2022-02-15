TD Securities Boosts Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$100.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$94.00 to C$100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.72.

BNS stock traded up C$0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$93.15. 1,131,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,172,800. The stock has a market cap of C$113.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$70.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$95.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$90.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$83.69.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported C$2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.80 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7599997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

