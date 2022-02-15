Emera (TSE:EMA) PT Set at C$61.00 by Raymond James

Emera (TSE:EMA) has been assigned a C$61.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.10% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC increased their target price on Emera from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$63.00.

Shares of Emera stock traded down C$0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$58.60. The stock had a trading volume of 405,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,325. The firm has a market cap of C$15.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56. Emera has a 12 month low of C$49.66 and a 12 month high of C$63.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$60.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$59.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

