Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) is Bridger Management LLC’s Largest Position

Bridger Management LLC reduced its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,700 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment comprises 7.3% of Bridger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bridger Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $62,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,904,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,737,000 after purchasing an additional 161,776 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,029 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% during the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,004,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,350,000 after purchasing an additional 269,766 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,429,000 after purchasing an additional 564,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth $459,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

CZR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.94.

CZR stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.64. The company had a trading volume of 14,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,739. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.28. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 2.95.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.