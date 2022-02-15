Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 13.5% of Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $35,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price objective on Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,795 shares of company stock worth $4,365,773 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.12. The stock had a trading volume of 331,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,491,898. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.78 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

