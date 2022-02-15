Capital International Ltd. CA Has $3.08 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital International Ltd. CA reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,986 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen increased their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.86.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $210.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.16. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $183.77 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($15.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

