IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.67.

IAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of IAG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.97. 702,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,137,401. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,333,683 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,414,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,485,938 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,733,000 after acquiring an additional 252,006 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,851,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,421,046 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 284,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,514,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 130,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

