TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Receives C$146.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$146.75.

X has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on TMX Group to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$157.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$157.00 to C$151.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of TSE:X traded up C$1.18 on Thursday, reaching C$134.23. 51,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,325. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$126.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$132.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$120.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$145.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.91%.

In other TMX Group news, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$133.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,800,000.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

