BlueSpruce Investments LP Sells 208,576 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

BlueSpruce Investments LP trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,006,207 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 208,576 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 8.2% of BlueSpruce Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BlueSpruce Investments LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $473,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.49.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $122.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.21. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

