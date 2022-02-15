Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.100-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

KNX traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $54.73. 48,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,002. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $42.24 and a one year high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.77.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,930,620.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,370 shares of company stock worth $5,346,001 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 728,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $3,056,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.