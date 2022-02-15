Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares TIPS Bond ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:TIP)

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 171,273 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,260% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,257 put options.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.41. The company had a trading volume of 347,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,650,887. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $122.92 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

