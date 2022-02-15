Short Interest in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Drops By 33.0%

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the January 15th total of 4,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

NYSE:FDX traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,756. FedEx has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FedEx will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in FedEx by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

