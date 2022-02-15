Health Assurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:HAAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,280 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 104,060 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

