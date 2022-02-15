Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading 15.6% Higher

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s stock price traded up 15.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.37. 78,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,642,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.97. The company has a market cap of $604.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -1.16.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

