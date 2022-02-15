Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Up 9%

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) shot up 9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.71. 118,651 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,865,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMRS. StockNews.com raised Amyris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, Director James F. Mccann purchased 17,400 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,354.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 378.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

