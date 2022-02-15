Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Down 4.4%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)’s share price was down 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.23 and last traded at $15.25. Approximately 9,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 486,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on METC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ramaco Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $715.89 million, a P/E ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.