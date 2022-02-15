Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.10

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.10 and last traded at C$10.03, with a volume of 375330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.82.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.03. The stock has a market cap of C$817.08 million and a PE ratio of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

