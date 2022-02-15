Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Up 13.5%

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) shot up 13.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.96. 144,238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,328,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UP. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.84.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96.

In related news, Director David J. Adelman acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $490,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth $30,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

