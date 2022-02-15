Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xometry Inc. is an AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing. Xometry Inc. is based in ROCKVILLE, Md. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

XMTR stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.88. The stock had a trading volume of 20,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,276. Xometry has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $97.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.39.

In other Xometry news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 1,200 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.10 per share, with a total value of $58,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Bill Cronin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $2,297,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,885 shares of company stock worth $8,275,411.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Xometry by 451.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

