Capital Research Global Investors Sells 15,073 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,024,426 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 15,073 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.63% of Union Pacific worth $788,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $242.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.09 and a 200 day moving average of $231.74. The company has a market cap of $154.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

