Claro Advisors LLC Has $655,000 Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,624 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.74.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.81 and a 12 month high of $61.50.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

