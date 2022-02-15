Tobyn David Shannan Sells 120 Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Tobyn David Shannan sold 120 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,089.93, for a total transaction of C$130,791.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,415,431.29.

Shares of TSE SHOP traded up C$21.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1,100.67. 99,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,234. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of C$990.00 and a 1 year high of C$2,228.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1,465.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1,733.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$138.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.35. The company has a quick ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from C$1,650.00 to C$1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Shopify to C$1,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Shopify to C$2,168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2,068.00.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

